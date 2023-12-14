Sarasin & Partners LLP Acquires 35,987 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Instruments worth $79,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Oppenheimer cut Texas Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $166.07. The company had a trading volume of 622,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,117,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.53%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

