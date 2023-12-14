Sarasin & Partners LLP Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schoolcraft Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 427.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,488,000. 76.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.73. 938,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,210,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average is $70.78. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $60.75 and a one year high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.75%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.