Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 243 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,849 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $40,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in BlackRock by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in BlackRock by 47,042.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 5,876.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BLK traded up $23.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $797.03. 101,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $798.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $678.80 and a 200-day moving average of $687.86.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

