Sarasin & Partners LLP Buys 380,721 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,266,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,721 shares during the period. Service Co. International accounts for 1.6% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned 1.50% of Service Co. International worth $129,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Service Co. International by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Service Co. International by 227.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $42,994.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,388.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total value of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,477 shares of company stock valued at $9,831,117. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SCI traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.31. The company had a trading volume of 50,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,090. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $52.89 and a 52-week high of $74.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.75.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 36.48%.

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Service Co. International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.40.

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

