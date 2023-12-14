Sarasin & Partners LLP Has $5.95 Million Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Sarasin & Partners LLP reduced its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $5,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $2,277,135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,647,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,322 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 53,598.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,630,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,138,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,152,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 188.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,341,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $269,938,000 after purchasing an additional 876,725 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.11.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 6.5 %

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $8.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.72. The stock had a trading volume of 360,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,065. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.28. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.73 and a 1-year high of $172.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 356.84%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,000,077 shares in the company, valued at $14,460,185.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Madeleine Thorp Alsbrook sold 4,854 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $580,295.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,917. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria sold 155,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total value of $373,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,000,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,460,185.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 263,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,680. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

