Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 200,995 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,995 shares during the quarter. CME Group comprises approximately 6.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $497,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $6.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $206.51. 355,368 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,208. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.54 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The company has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.35.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. Equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CME. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,347,461.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $225,673.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

