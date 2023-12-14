Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 28,223 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 35.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,223 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 29,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Boston Properties by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock traded up $4.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.50. 491,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,663,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Boston Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.18 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.87.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

