Sarasin & Partners LLP Sells 94,603 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Sarasin & Partners LLP decreased its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 202,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94,603 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 1.4% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $113,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 854,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total value of $34,500.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $621.39.

ServiceNow stock traded down $15.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $699.98. The company had a trading volume of 366,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,139. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $620.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.00. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $720.68. The company has a market capitalization of $143.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

