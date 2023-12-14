Sarasin & Partners LLP Trims Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Sarasin & Partners LLP cut its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,405 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 74.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 48.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

NYSE:MAA traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,947. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.56 and a fifty-two week high of $176.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.44 and a 200-day moving average of $138.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 111.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAA. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $156.50 to $148.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mid-America Apartment Communities

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director William Reid Sanders bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $115.74 per share, for a total transaction of $231,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,313,288.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Free Report)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.