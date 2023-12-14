Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL reduced its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.80. The company has a market capitalization of $70.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.68.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.80% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.93, for a total value of $368,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,265 shares in the company, valued at $10,740,876.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,429,917. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Featured Stories

