Schoolcraft Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $987,000. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Altria Group

In other Altria Group news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Price Performance

MO stock opened at $42.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.43 and its 200-day moving average is $43.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

