Schoolcraft Capital LLC Invests $263,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,570 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JKHY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, October 20th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.92.

JKHY opened at $168.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.57 and a 12-month high of $185.23.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

