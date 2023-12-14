Schoolcraft Capital LLC Takes Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Schoolcraft Capital LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter worth $36,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $161.81 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.57.

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

