Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,690,165 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 1,423,673 shares.The stock last traded at $23.63 and had previously closed at $23.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 135.7% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

