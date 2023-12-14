Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 483,031 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the previous session’s volume of 178,708 shares.The stock last traded at $32.91 and had previously closed at $33.10.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.17 and its 200 day moving average is $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,175.4% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 358,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 330,773 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $4,692,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 6,140.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 20,845 shares during the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

