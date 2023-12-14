Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Sold by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning lowered its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,900,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,912,000 after acquiring an additional 484,147 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,710,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,288,000 after acquiring an additional 545,354 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,483,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,742 shares during the period.

SCHC stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.08. 80,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,947. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $35.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

