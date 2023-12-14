Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) is Family Investment Center Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCHM opened at $73.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $74.30.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.