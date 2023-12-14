Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Sets New 12-Month High at $53.74

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.74 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 910159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.35. The company has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after buying an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4,205.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 999,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 976,377 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after purchasing an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,822,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,783,000 after purchasing an additional 779,722 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

