Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Lowered by Keystone Wealth Services LLC

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372,350 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SCHX opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $55.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.12.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.