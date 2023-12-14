SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO David J. Bernhardt Sells 55,983 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 55,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $1,348,630.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 349,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,409,554.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $12.43 and a one year high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.54.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on S. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 404,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

