Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Major Shareholder Sells $522,245.13 in Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 57,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total value of $522,245.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,162,487 shares in the company, valued at $129,303,506.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

SRG stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 5.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. Seritage Growth Properties has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 191.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors own 41.96% of the company’s stock.

Seritage is principally engaged in the ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of retail and mixed-use properties throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2023, the Company's portfolio consisted of interests in 42 properties comprised of approximately 5.6 million square feet of gross leasable area ("GLA") or build-to-suit leased area, approximately 126 acres held for or under development and approximately 2.9 million square feet or approximately 259 acres to be disposed of.

