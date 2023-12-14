Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shimmick Price Performance
Shares of SHIM stock opened at $6.14 on Monday. Shimmick has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05.
Shimmick Company Profile
