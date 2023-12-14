Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Shimmick Price Performance
Shares of SHIM opened at $6.14 on Monday. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $7.05.
About Shimmick
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Shimmick
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- What is Put Option Volume?
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.