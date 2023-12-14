Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Shimmick (NASDAQ:SHIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Shimmick Price Performance

Shares of SHIM opened at $6.14 on Monday. Shimmick has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Get Shimmick alerts:

About Shimmick

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Shimmick Corporation provides water and other critical infrastructure solutions in the United States. The company undertakes water and wastewater treatment infrastructure; water storage and conveyance, dam, levee, flood control system, pump station, and coastal protection infrastructure; and mass transit, bridge, and military infrastructure projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Shimmick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimmick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.