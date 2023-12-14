Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Drops By 79.8%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the November 15th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 3.0% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FJP opened at $51.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.81 million, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.17. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $40.80 and a twelve month high of $53.25.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

