Short Interest in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP) Declines By 37.5%

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WaFd Price Performance

WAFDP opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29. WaFd has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.