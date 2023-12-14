Short Interest in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Declines By 50.6%

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 50.6% from the November 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 1.0 %

Wintrust Financial stock opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.72. Wintrust Financial has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $26.76.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4297 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

