Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC) is Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Intrepid Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,992 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. Silicom comprises approximately 2.6% of Intrepid Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.49% of Silicom worth $3,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILC. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Silicom by 17.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 22.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Silicom by 1.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after buying an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicom alerts:

Silicom Trading Up 1.9 %

Silicom stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.71. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.02. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.06 million during the quarter. Silicom had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 7.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SILC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Silicom from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SILC

About Silicom

(Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports high-performance networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server-based systems, and communications devices in the United States, North America, Israel, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.