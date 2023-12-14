Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Bought by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF accounts for 0.4% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 1,486.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 61,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

SPD stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The company has a market capitalization of $121.27 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07.

About Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

