Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In related news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE SSD opened at $186.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a one year low of $87.07 and a one year high of $186.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.97%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.