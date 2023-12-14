Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $62.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 15.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.36.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE SKX traded up $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $62.10. 153,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,050. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a 200-day moving average of $51.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 581 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $34,133.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 861.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 577 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.