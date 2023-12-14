Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CEO Sells 93,408 Shares

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CEO Bhatnagar Anish sold 93,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $3,331,863.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,673.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bhatnagar Anish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 27,716 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $794,063.40.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Bhatnagar Anish sold 25,678 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $696,387.36.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.33). On average, research analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,563,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,160,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,567,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLNO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

