Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) CFO Sells $1,182,669.62 in Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 32,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,182,669.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,128 shares in the company, valued at $441,580.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ SLNO opened at $38.57 on Thursday. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $39.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.41.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.33). Sell-side analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNO. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $9,471,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $685,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $39,160,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $36,563,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,567,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLNO. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Soleno Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Soleno Therapeutics from $14.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

