SolGold (LON:SOLG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.13

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.13 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.35 ($0.09), with a volume of 4810373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.78 ($0.10).

SolGold Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of £217.92 million, a PE ratio of -359.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.51, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Get SolGold alerts:

Insider Transactions at SolGold

In related news, insider Liam Twigger bought 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of £75,000 ($94,150.14). Company insiders own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, Chile, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel Project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.