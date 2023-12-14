SOS (NYSE:SOS) Shares Down 5.5%

Shares of SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Free Report) were down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.60 and last traded at $3.61. Approximately 68,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 206,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 344,718 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SOS by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 167,272 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SOS in the first quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SOS by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares in the last quarter.

SOS Limited provides data mining and analysis services to corporate and individual members in the People's Republic of China. It provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for insurance companies; emergency rescue services; and insurance product and health care information portals. The company operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, auto rescue, financial rescue, and life rescue cards; cooperative cloud systems, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud systems, such as newsToday and E-commerce Today, 10086 hot-line center, information security services, and marketing-related data.

