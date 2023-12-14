SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Global Assets Advisory LLC

Global Assets Advisory LLC decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNK. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $94.38 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.20. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.