Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.67.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on SRC

Spirit Realty Capital Price Performance

SRC stock opened at $43.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $32.22 and a 1 year high of $44.65.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $188.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 33.98%. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,037 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 338 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.