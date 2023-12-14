Stifel Nicolaus Raises Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $70.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

KTB traded up $2.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.40. The stock had a trading volume of 52,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,260. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $59.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.70 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5,710.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 524.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 225.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

