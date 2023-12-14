Stifel Nicolaus Raises Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $596.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $529.00 to $596.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 18.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LULU. Evercore ISI started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $366.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $489.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.47.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $504.50 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $286.58 and a one year high of $508.43. The stock has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a PE ratio of 64.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.20.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 779 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,652 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

