StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $0.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1.26. The company has a market cap of $12.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 77.13% and a negative return on equity of 46.30%. The business had revenue of $4.95 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 736,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,654.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders acquired a total of 211,728 shares of company stock worth $76,324 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 12,003 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation bought a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the 1st quarter worth $443,000. Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 980,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 334,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares in the last quarter. 26.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

