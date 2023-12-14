StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Coffee Price Performance
JVA opened at $0.82 on Friday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.
Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.
Institutional Trading of Coffee
About Coffee
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Coffee
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.