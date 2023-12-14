StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee Price Performance

JVA opened at $0.82 on Friday. Coffee has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $1.15.

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter. Coffee had a negative return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 7.39%.

Institutional Trading of Coffee

About Coffee

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Coffee in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Coffee in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 50.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Coffee by 78.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Coffee by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 183,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the last quarter.

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

