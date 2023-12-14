StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PROV

Provident Financial Trading Up 3.0 %

PROV stock opened at $11.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.49. Provident Financial has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Provident Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the second quarter worth $154,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Provident Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.