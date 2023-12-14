StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average is $0.33.
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical product candidates include BPX-601, an autologous GoCAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellicum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.