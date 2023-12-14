StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
CPI Aerostructures Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVU opened at $2.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.50. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter. CPI Aerostructures had a return on equity of 154.84% and a net margin of 10.61%.
CPI Aerostructures Company Profile
CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.
