StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.87. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.40.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Organovo had a negative net margin of 4,061.12% and a negative return on equity of 129.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organovo will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David Gobel sold 19,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.62, for a total transaction of $31,763.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,607 shares in the company, valued at $31,763.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Organovo by 20.9% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 61,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Organovo by 17.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Organovo by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

