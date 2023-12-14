Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Streamline Health Solutions from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million for the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Streamline Health Solutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 63,679 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the second quarter worth about $1,628,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the third quarter worth about $453,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 8.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 396,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,861 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. The company offers RevID, an automated revenue reconciliation software; eValuator, a coding analysis platform; data comparison engine; coding and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, including CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and financial management solutions, such as accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management.

