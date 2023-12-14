Stride (NYSE:LRN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $62.07

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.07 and last traded at $61.87, with a volume of 173898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stride in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Stride alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LRN

Stride Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.24 million. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stride news, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $575,017.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $1,264,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,702,736. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Cohen sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total value of $264,162.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,495 shares in the company, valued at $575,017.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,076 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,905 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stride

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stride by 348.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Stride in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Stride in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Stride by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Stride by 138.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.