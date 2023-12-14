SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance
SSY opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.
SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.
Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems
SunLink Health Systems Company Profile
SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than SunLink Health Systems
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- What is the dividend capture strategy? How to use it
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- How to choose a winning dividend investing strategy
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- How to pick the best dividend stocks
Receive News & Ratings for SunLink Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunLink Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.