SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

SunLink Health Systems Stock Performance

SSY opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.33. SunLink Health Systems has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. SunLink Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 3.48%.

Institutional Trading of SunLink Health Systems

SunLink Health Systems Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SunLink Health Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SunLink Health Systems, Inc. ( NYSE:SSY Free Report ) by 287.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.81% of SunLink Health Systems worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

SunLink Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare products and services in the southeastern United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare Services and Pharmacy. The Healthcare Services segment owns and operates a 49-licensed-bed acute care hospital, which includes a 26-bed geriatric psychiatry unit; two clinics; and a 66-bed extended care and rehabilitation centre.

