System1 Group (LON:SYS1) Sets New 12-Month High at $270.00

System1 Group PLC (LON:SYS1 – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 270 ($3.39) and last traded at GBX 273.55 ($3.43), with a volume of 6925 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 255 ($3.20).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of System1 Group from GBX 385 ($4.83) to GBX 400 ($5.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th.
System1 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and market research consultancy services in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of tools, such as predictive marketing tool that uses the wisdom of the crowd to identify winning concepts; and ad-testing tool that identifies the emotional impact of advertising.
