Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company's stock.

TECK has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Teck Resources from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.78.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Teck Resources stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $49.34.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Teck Resources by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 12,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 205,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Pantechnicon Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Teck Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,037,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Teck Resources by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,355,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,408,000 after purchasing an additional 92,202 shares during the period. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 437,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 40,255 shares during the period. 59.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

