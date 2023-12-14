Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) CFO Sue Main Sells 9,461 Shares

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total value of $3,986,297.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $421.90 on Thursday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $364.98 and a 12-month high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $394.38 and a 200-day moving average of $400.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $495.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $698,325,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,240.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,465,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,033,000 after buying an additional 1,402,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $166,954,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2,227.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317,251 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,425,000 after buying an additional 303,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth $140,332,000. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

